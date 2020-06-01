Comprehensive testing is part of the best strategy to counter the virus…

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DOH), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and SEHA, has announced an update to the Covid-19 testing policy in the emirate.

The National Screening Programme will now offer free testing to those in high-density accommodation. This is expected to include construction workers.

H. E. Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, Chairman of the DOH said “mass testing is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 through the National Screening Programme”

The announcement joins the news that a movement ban will be placed on Abu Dhabi for a period of one week.

Containment being the other prong of the most effective form contagion control policy.

This week we’ve also seen a further easing of restrictions on leisure and entertainment pursuits,”to give the residents of each region various entertainment options during this period” said Sheikh Abdulla.

It’s all about finding a balance between giving individuals the most possible freedom to enjoy their day-to-day lives, and making sure they’re kept safe from the global pandemic.

Sheikh Abdulla continued “All measures implemented by Abu Dhabi government departments are part of a series of preventative and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of all community members”

