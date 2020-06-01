The Abu Dhabi travel restrictions will be in place for one week…

What’s happening

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday June 2, 2020 Abu Dhabi will be closing its borders for travel into, and out of, the emirate for a period of one week.

Travel between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah is also prohibited during this time.

The clampdown was announced by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Monday night and comes directly from the Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/IqPnbyVW86 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

Why it’s happening now

It’s all about stepping up the effectiveness of the National Screening Programme. Containment and wide-spread testing are amongst the most important measures for eliminating contagious threats.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, these new policies are in place to protect public health and safety.

Who’s affected

Travel restrictions apply to both residents and UAE nationals.

There are some exemptions for key groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions.

For anybody that does need to travel, a permit system is in place. You can fill out a request form for the permits at, es.adpolice.gov.ae. Turn around times have been reported as usually pretty quick.

And it’s important to note that movement restrictions still apply to travel within each region of the emirate during the hours of the National Disinfection Programme.

The current timings for the programme are between 10pm and 6am the following day.

How long the will restrictions last

At the moment, authorities have stated that the duration of the travel freeze will be one week.

This means that movement in and out of the capital could resume as soon as Tuesday, June 9.

Although, as with all policy governing public health protection during these times, that may change depending on the prevailing conditions at the time.

We’re in uncharted waters here, and achieving the best possible outcome for everyone depends on our ability to be flexible and to adapt in response to new developments and challenges.

Where

The movement ban is currently in place for travel into and out of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Restrictions also apply to travel between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.

Images: Unsplash