This new concept is a whole new way of dining…

Were you wondering what to have for dinner tonight? Well, think no more, as a seriously cool new food delivery concept has just launched in Dubai.

Enter Food Sheikh All Stars. Brought to you by the mysterious Food Sheikh, this new platform means you can get dishes from some of Dubai’s most well-known chefs delivered right to your door.

The new online concept delivers dishes from chefs such as Reif Othman and Tom Arnel right to you, so you don’t even need to leave the sofa. An exclusive menu is available for you to choose from.

Other chefs who’s dishes feature on the menu include Chef Omar Rodriguez, Chef Anuar Akmal, Chef Liz Stevenson, Chef Mohamad Orfali, Chef Greg Malouf completing the All Star line up are Stasha Toncev and Chef Urosh Mitrasinovic.

Dishes you’ll find on the menu include 4 Hour Beef Ribs by Akmal Anuar, All American Chicken Sando by Omar Rodriguez, Tulum Prawn Tacos by Tom Arnel and Dynamite Shawarma Roll by Mohamed Orfali. Anyone hungry yet?

That’s not all either, as there’s also Four Cheese Swanky Arabian Rolls by Greg Malouf, Beef Shish Cevap Wrap by Stasha and Urosh and the Chipotle Chicken Poke by Reif Othman all wrapped up with a White Choc & Lime Cheesecake by Liz Stevenson. Mmm.

You can order any of these dishes seven days a week, between 11.30am and 11.30pm. Delivery is currently available around the Dubai Marina area, including Emirates Living, JBR and Jumeriah Park down to Umm Suqeim 3.

Ordering is available from the Food Sheikh All Stars website, or you can order from Dubai’s usual delivery sites such as Deliveroo.

If you were planning a dinner party, why not take the stress away?

Food Sheikh All Stars, ordering available seven days a week, between 11.30am and 11.30pm. fsallstars.com

