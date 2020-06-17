It’s time to pull on your stretchy pants…

While some people claim to have a second stomach for desserts, here at What’s On we have an endless capacity for dim sum. Someone should have warned the good folks at Lah Lah and Fuchsia Urban Thai, as we fully intend to eat our body weight in dumplings this weekend.

These two Dubai restaurants are now offering all-you-can-eat dim sum on selected days. Challenge accepted.

Lah Lah

How many dumplings could you put away in two hours? It’s a challenge we’re willing to accept, as pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah launches its all-you-can-eat sessions, from Saturday to Thursday.

For Dhs79, you’ll have two hours to eat your fill of dim sum favourites, including chicken, vegetable and wagyu beef options. Feast on baskets of expertly pleated dumplings, fluffy barbecue buns, and crunchy-bottomed potstickers.

The dim sum extravaganza coincides with Lah Lah’s daily happy hour, which runs from noon to 6pm, and includes two-for-one offers on selected beers.

Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Unlimited dim sum, Sat to Thu, noon to 4pm. Dhs79. Tel: (04) 5191111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Fuchsia Urban Thai has relaunched its Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch. Running from noon until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, the brunch features an endless array of dim sum for Dhs100 per person.

Eat your fill of plump prawn hargao, vegetable gyoza, barbecued chicken buns, seafood shumai, vegie dumplings filled with water chestnut or tofu and bok choy, chicken and shiitake numbers, prawn and lime leaf dumplings, or seafood wontons. You’ll also get vegetable spring roll to start, and a choice of noodle soup or omelette with roti on the side.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

Images: Supplied