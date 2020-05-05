Five things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

In? Out? All that really matters is we shake it all about.

If you are heading out, we highly recommend calling the venue in advance to check availability and which age groups are allowed.

You’ll also need to make sure you wear masks, gloves and abide by social distancing requirements.

Now go and enjoy, you’ve earned it…

Out

1. Tuck into a long-overdue Latin food fiesta

Head honcho of the Peruvian cuisine scene, Coya is back open for dine-in food fans, following the easing of pandemic restrictions. To celebrate inappropriately flamboyant manner, there’s a set lunch menu available for Dhs130 per person. It includes dishes like Chilean sea bass, served with rice, lime and chilli, and adult refreshments are currently being served. Not ready to head out? Coya2u is still operating for home delivery.

Coya, Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000

2. Sip that Yas Marina high-life once more at Cipriani

Cipriani Yas Island is now back open for dine-in reservations. You can sample the bites and delights of their a la carte selection which includes the Cipriani vanilla meringue (pictured). They’re also still offering a take-away service, but if you do choose to pull up a seat, you’ll be rewarded with dreamy Yas Marina views.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 2pm to 9pm daily. Tel (02) 657 5400, www.ciprianiyasisland.com.

3. Pop some tags at your favourite mall

Online shopping is great, isn’t it? A marvel of modern technology. But if we’re being honest, about 30 per cent of our wardrobe is filled with clothes we bought online and were too lazy to return because it didn’t fit (or match the pictures). But with Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah, Marina Mall, Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi Mall and more now open for business, you can resume those natural ‘in the wild’ browsing habits.

Across Abu Dhabi, check with individual malls for operating times.

4. Would you look at that, it’s Thai-me for some southeast Asian flavours

Hands up if you’ve tried creating a Thai green curry at home and it’s been ok. Not great, but ok. Us too, but fear not because authentic Thai restaurant, Benjarong at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, is open for business and ready to rescue us from mediocrity. Access the full a la carte range, in a safe, hygienic space and soak up those happy hour vibes from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, where drinks start at Dhs25.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), from 6.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 698 8888, @benjarongabudhabi

In

5. Glow up those family Zoom calls with a virtual murder mystery party

Tired of family Zoom quiz nights? Why not level-up your next conference call with a virtual whodunnit dinner? In The Detail Events UAE has come up with an ingenious scheme for customised online murder mystery parties. The three-hour sessions are available for six-16 players, led by actors in full costume, who take players on a nuanced virtual journey of crime and befuddlement. Your hosts will send out themed e-invites, recipe suggestions for a themed munch-a-long, and all the information required to play the game. They can also organise on-topic dinners to be delivered from local vendors.

Prices start at Dhs900. Tel: (050) 382 7294, www.inthedetaileventsuae.com

Images: Provided/Instagram