Plan a midweek pool day or weekend escape to Ras Al Khaimah…

Holiday close to home this summer, with these great deals on stays and pool days in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa Daycation

Available from Sunday to Wednesday, until December 31, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa is offering two daycation deals. For Dhs500, get access to a private villa for the day, accommodating up to three adults and two children, including Dhs300 in resort credit. Or, for Dhs250, book a daycation in a guest room, hosting two adults and two children, with Dhs150 in resort credit.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 229 8844. hilton.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Staycation

Book the Reconnect Oceanside offer at this beachfront retreat in Ras Al Khaimah, and you’ll get an overnight stay in a tented villa with private pool for two adults and two children under 12. Enjoy breakfast at Shore House, Ritz-Kids activities, and the daily falcon and owl show at the resort’s sister property in the Al Wadi Desert. From Dhs1,800++, available until September 30. For couples, there’s an Island Romance package starting at Dhs3,300++, including sundowners and dinner under the stars.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. Email: reservation.rakbeach@ritzcarlton.com. ritzcarlton.com/rasalkhaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert Staycation

For a luxury stay among the dunes, book The Ritz-Carlton’s property in Al Wadi Desert. Available until June 30, the UAE Residents offer is a three-night stay, starting at Dhs1,500++ per night. It’s valid for two adults and two children under the age of 12, and includes daily breakfast, the falcon and owl show, and access to the private beach at The Ritz-Carlton in Al Hamra. There’s also a Desert Bliss package, from Dhs4,400++ per night, including meals and selected beverages, valid until September 30.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Tel: (0)7 206 7777. Email: reservation.rakdesert@ritzcarlton.com. www.ritzcarlton.com/rasalkhaimah

Free passes when you book a Ras Al Khaimah ‘Shortcation’

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has launched a special Shortcation deal, running from now until August 31. When you book a stay of three nights or more at a participating four- or five-star hotel in the region, you’ll receive two free passes to local attractions, including Jais Adventure Peak and the Suwaidi Peal Farm. Plus, children under 12 can stay and dine for free, and guests go into the draw to win a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020.

For participating hotels and full terms and conditions, visit: visitrasalkhaimah.com/shortcation/