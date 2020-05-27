Start planning that next staycation…

Ras Al Khaimah has long been a go-to destination for beach and desert breaks within easy reach of Dubai. And now, there are even more reasons to put the northernmost emirate at the top of your to-do list.

The coastal village of Al Hamra has announced the reopening of its hotels and leisure facilities. Following a full sterilisation programme, Al Hamra has begun welcoming guests back to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah – Al Hamra Beach.

The Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club are also open for business, making Ras Al Khaimah the ideal place for a spot of rest, relaxation and recreation this coming weekend.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Book a luxe getaway in the recently reopened Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Situated between the Al Hamra Golf Course and the Arabian Sea, it offers a 350-metre private beach, two temperature-controlled pools and a range of water sports.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna St, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Rooms available this weekend from Dhs965+ per night. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah – Al Hamra Beach

Just up the road, the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah is also welcoming guests for chic staycations. Bed down in a sumptuous Bedouin-style tent with private pool, with views over the sugar-white sands.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah – Al Hamra Beach, Vienna St, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Rooms available this weekend from Dhs3,113+ per night. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/uae/al-hamra-beach

Al Hamra Golf Club

Golfers can once again tee off at the Northern Emirates’ premier course, with the reopening of Al Hamra Golf Club. The 18-hole, par-72 course is open to club members, hotel guests and UAE registered golfers, with stringent safety measures in place. The number of players has been capped, and golf carts can only be used by one person at a time.

Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 2447474. alhamragolf.com

Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club

Whether you’re setting sail for the day, or settling in for lunch overlooking the water, enjoy the relaxed surrounds of Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club. For private leisure craft, passenger numbers are capped at five, and everyone on board should be from the same household.

Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club, Bern St, Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah. Club and restaurant open daily, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)7 2432274. alhamramarina.com