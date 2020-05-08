Pack your swimsuit for your next staycation…

With the news that resorts in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are reopening, and UAE residents are permitted to move between emirates, we’ve started hatching plans for our next getaway – all while following the latest precautionary measures, naturally.

As UAE resorts and hotels begin to reopen, they’re abiding by strict precautionary measures. With health screenings and limited room capacities in place, it’s important to book ahead.

To help plan your next escape, we’ve rounded up the best staycations with pool or beach access in the UAE.

Best for luxe living on Palm Jumeirah: One&Only The Palm

As hotel pools and beaches are currently closed in Dubai, it pays to splash out on your next staycation. Book a Palm Beach Junior Suite with Pool or the Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa at One&Only The Palm to enjoy unfettered access to your own private pool, complete with sun-drenched terrace.

One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Palm Beach Junior Suite with Pool, from Dhs3,060. oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm

Best for a romantic couple’s escape: The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah

One of Ajman’s most sophisticated retreats, The Oberoi is perfect for couple’s and families seeking a luxurious beach escape. Entry-level rooms boast secluded gardens or sea-view terraces, while the premium villas come with private pools. All guests and employees have their temperature scanned on arrival, and the spa remains closed at this time.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, Ajman. From Dhs1,200 including breakfast. Tel: (06) 5044888. oberoihotels.com/hotels-in-al-zorah-ajman/

Best for private pools with breathtaking views: Five Jumeirah Village

As restrictions begin to ease, this 60-storey Dubai hotel has become a favourite weekend destination. Skip the entry level rooms and head straight on up to the master suite with outdoor jacuzzi or the sky villas with private pools and va-va-voom views. On-site restaurant Soul Street has just reopened its doors to diners.

Five Jumeirah Village Hotel, Lazuward SW, Dubai. Master Suite with Jacuzzi from Dhs630 per night. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Best for a relaxed beach break with family: Fairmont Ajman

The Fairmont Ajman reopened its doors on April 30, welcoming guests for a relaxed beach and pool break. Kick back by the lagoon-style pool, paddle on over to the swim-up bar, or sun yourself on the 200-metre stretch of private beach. There’s a range of restaurants to choose from, and the hotel has assured guests that they have implemented a number of new hygiene protocols and practice.

Fairmont Ajman, Ajman, UAE. Staycation from Dhs239 for two people. Tel: (06) 701 5757. fairmont.com

Best for private dips in the desert: Al Maha

A 45-minute drive from Dubai brings you to this dreamy desert stay. Each of Al Maha’s secluded suites features a temperature-controlled plunge pool, overlooking the desert dunes where indigenous oryx and gazelles graze.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai. From Dhs3,752. Tel: (04) 8329900. marriott.com

Best for a Thai-inspired hideaway: Anantara The Palm

You may not be whipping out your passport any time soon, so why not book the next best thing: a getaway at Thai-style retreat Anantara The Palm. The Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa sleeps up to six guests, and has a stunning beachfront pool complete with water jets and a sundeck.

Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Two Bedroom Beach Pool Villa, from Dhs4,326. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai

Best for chic beachfront villas: The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach

Sitting pretty on Al Hamra Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah is home to 32 cosy villas. Each of these beachy-keen abodes boasts a private pool, sundeck, and direct access to the sand.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. From Dhs3,309. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/uae/al-hamra-beach

Best for a wallet-friendly weekend: Marjan Island Resort & Spa

For a UAE staycation that won’t break the back, head north to Marjan Island Resort & Spa. This low-key Ras Al Khaimah resort has a central sea-view pool with adjoining children’s pool. Weekend room rates start at just Dhs242.

Marjan Island Resort & Spa, Ras Al Khaimah. From Dhs242. marjanislandresort.com

Images: Supplied