Enjoy incredible views of the Madinat Jumeirah waterways…

For many Dubai residents, holiday plans in some far flung, exotic destination have to remain just daydreams for the moment. That doesn’t mean you can’t imagine. Thai restaurant Pai Thai is inviting you to visit, and experience the incredible flavours of Thai food right here in Dubai.

Created for those who love nothing better than a long, leisurely lunch, Pai Thai has a brand new lunch deal. Even better, the restaurant can be found nestled next to the stunning waterways at the Madinat Jumeirah, so you’ll have a gorgeous view.

The three-course lunch is served every Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, then on Fridays from 12pm to 6pm. You’ll be ordering from the ‘King Simrap’ menu, which includes tea and coffee for just Dhs150 per person.

If you fancy a glass of wine or another alcoholic beverage with your meal, you’ll be entitled to a 30 per cent to 55 per cent discount on a number of house beverages, from selected wines to spirits. Signature Pai Thai cocktails will be priced at Dhs35.

Dishes to satisfy your palette include Sate Gai(grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric and peanut sauce); Som Tam Je (green papaya salad with cashew nut and tamarind dressing) and Gaeng Khiew Wan Phak (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and Thai basil).

Other great dishes include Kana Nuea Nam Man Hoy (wok fried beef with Thai broccoli, mushrooms and oyster sauce); Pla Nung Ma Now (steamed fish fillet with garlic, chilli, Thai celery and spicy lime sauce); andKao Niew Ma Muang (sweet sticky rice with ripe mango and coconut syrup) and lots more.

Next lunch date pending…

Pai Thai, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 3pm to 11:30pm, Fridays & Saturdays 12pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided