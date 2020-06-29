Enjoy a three-course meal with unlimited drinks included…

If you feel like you’ve exhausted some of your usual date night haunts, there’s a new offer in town that might just seal the deal. Popular Dubai restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen has a new Tuesday night brunch deal, or ‘supper club’ as it’s called there.

Launching on Tuesday, June 30, guests will enjoy a three-course meal consisting of sharing-style starters, a choice of main course, sides and desserts, as well as unlimited beverages. It runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, with two-hour time slots available for the deal.

You’ll find Hell’s Kitchen, which is owned by British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, at Ceasars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, on Bluewaters Island. The Supper Club is priced at Dhs250 inclusive of soft drinks, Dhs325 inclusive of house drinks.

There’s a special Dhs199 offer for ladies, which includes four house beverages. It is a Tuesday, after all.

The sharing starters include Wagyu meatballs, tuna tartare, classic Caesar salad and creamy tomato burrata salad. Mains are a classically British affair, with beef Wellington, crispy skin salmon, slow roasted chicken, truffle & mushroom risotto or flank steak and fries.

If you’re not a meat eater, not to worry. You could opt to order the delicious vegetarian wellington as well as other vegan dishes which will need to be ordered in advance, so make sure to bear that in mind when booking. A range of side dishes will accompany all of the mains.

In keeping with the traditional British theme, choose from hearty desserts such as sticky toffee pudding, jaffa cheesecake and the all-time favorite traditional apple crumble.

At the eclectic restaurant, you’ll see the chefs working away in the open kitchen, lit up in the signature blue and red hues of the Hell’s Kitchen TV programme which inspired the restaurant.

Hell’s Kitchen, Ceasars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs199 for ladies. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com

Image: Provided