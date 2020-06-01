Introducing The Galleria Al Maryah 2.0, updated and certified fresh…

Abu Dhabi is now deep into a phased reopening of its world-class range of leisure facilities.

Last night we learned restaurants outside malls, hotel beaches, museums and some sports have been given the green light to start the service resumption process.

But many of the emirate’s malls, including The Galleria Al Maryah, are already open to the public.

The Galleria has emerged from its pandemic hibernation with some brand new… erm… brands to show off.

Two of these huge international names, Books Kinokuniya and American Rag Cie, are completely new to Abu Dhabi.

Books Kinokuniya is laid out on two floors, and is crammed to the rafters with literary gems in both English and Arabic.

American Rag Cie represents a revolution in fashion retailing, with over 200 bang-on-trend brands and Artificially intelligent mirrors capable of instant product selection. And, we hope, zero size recommendations.

Seven years bad luck apparently…

Also fresh onto the scene is Ashley Homestore, with its flagship store in the capital. The 16,500 sq ft store offers chic interior design solutions, home decor inspiration and expert advice.

Maison Samira Maatouk was one of the first coffee roasters in the UAE, and its new outlet in The Galleria is built on seventy years worth of gourmet coffee know-how.

These stores join other retail staples such as Zara, H&M, Debenhams and dining options like The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s and Paul Café.

Daniel Parry, Managing Director of Gulf Related (the company behind The Galleria) commented “The Galleria has always sought to provide the Abu Dhabi community with the best choice in fashion, dining, home and entertainment.”

“We are delighted to welcome our customers back to a destination that is even stronger than before”

The Galleria is currently open from 10am to 7pm daily, with extended opening hours for Waitrose, Boots Pharmacy, H&M, F Mart, Urban Male Lounge and NStyle Beauty Salon.

The Galleria is located on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 493 7400, thegalleria.ae