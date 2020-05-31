Strict health and safety measures are in place…

Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, home of stores like H&M, LuLu Hypermarket, Max Fashion, Guess, Mango, and many other huge brands, has reopened its doors to the public.

Malls in Abu Dhabi had been closed as part of the nation-wide effort to stem the transmission of Covid-19.

Al Wahda now joins several other malls been given the green light to resume services in the capital. Giving you another option for tag-popping.

The mall’s opening hours will be 12pm noon to 9pm, for shopping and dining.

LuLu hypermarket will be open a little longer, from 8am to 10pm, to help you bag those essential groceries.

With the pharmacy and money exchange services open from 10am to 10pm.

Entertainment and recreational activities (such as Challenge Chambers and Wanasa Land) will however remain closed until further notice.

And as per government guidelines, those under 12 and over 60 are currently not permitted to enter malls.

If you are thinking about heading out to the shops you will, of course, need to wear masks and gloves.

Occupancy will be limited to 30 per cent capacity and parking will be capped at 50 per cent.

The mall will also be subject to a daily regimen of rigorous deep cleaning and disinfection, carried out by a dedicated team.

Plan ahead

Over the weekend, the hours of movement restriction that are part of the National Disinfection Programme were reduced to just 10pm to 6am.

Last week we also saw the news that a framework was being put in place to schedule the reopening of gyms, pools, beaches and bars in Abu Dhabi hotels.

Al Wahda Mall, Al Asalah St, Zone 1E19, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 443 7000, alwahda-mall.com