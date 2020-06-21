The Green Planet has an adorable new addition

The cute character is yet to be named…

The Green Planet Dubai is home to over 3,000 plants and animals across its four indoor rainforest levels, and there’s one new addition to the pack. For the first time in the UAE, Dubai is now home to a Tamandua Anteater.

The cute character hasn’t been given a name yet (The Green Planet normally asks its fans to make suggestions), but is settling in well to his new environment. At two-years-old, he’s learning a lot in his new home, current lessons include how to voluntarily walk into his crate, stand on a scale, and stay still for biologists’ inspections.

A Tamandua (small) Anteater is part of the Vermilingua family, which means worm tongue – thanks to their super long and thin tongues which help them source insects from small crevices in their habitat.

Fans of The Green Planet’s sloths, Liam and Lola, are sure to love the Tamandua Anteater as he has a similar lazy nature. Keep your eyes peeled on your next visit to the bio-dome as you may see all three of the cute creatures out together on their daily walk.

The newest addition is also preparing for the life of a star, as the biologists ready him to become available for meet and greets. One of The Green Planet’s most popular attractions, meet and greets give a further insight into the life of the animal, including where they live, what they eat and how their habitat has been impacted in recent years.

While anteaters generally love insects, honey and fruits, this guy is obsessed with avocados and bananas. Do you have a name for him?

Currently, children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit the Green Planet Cafe, but the main attraction remains closed to under 12s and over 60s.

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Sat 10am to 6pm, closed Sun. Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Provided