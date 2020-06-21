This is great news for families in Dubai…

Dubai Municipality has just announced that children’s play areas in Dubai parks can reopen.

On Sunday June 21, Dubai Municipality took to Twitter to share the announcement, saying “In line with the need for citizens to return to their normal life, #DubaiMunicipality announces the re-opening of children’s play areas today in all parks in Dubai, following the highest public safety measures.”

In line with the need for citizens to return to their normal life, #DubaiMunicipality announces the re-opening of children’s play areas today in all parks in Dubai, following the highest public safety measures. #We_Are_All_Responsible pic.twitter.com/3tjNjVWmYM — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 21, 2020

Dubai’s parks were originally given the green light to reopen on May 18, but the children’s play areas have remained closed since then.

What’s open for families in Dubai

Last week, Dubai’s water parks got the go ahead to reopen, with Atlantis Aquaventure welcoming guests back over the weekend. Water parks in Dubai can operate at 50 per cent capacity, with stringent sterilisation measures in place.

Hotel and residential pools are allowed to open, with an array of pool passes and special deals on offer in Dubai.

Restrictions at Dubai’s shopping malls were also lifted last week. Children of all ages and people under the age of 70 are now allowed to enter, with face masks required for anyone over the age of six.

Many of Dubai’s restaurants are also welcoming children once again. Read our guide to family-friendly restaurants here. The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah is open to all ages.

As we look towards the future, Dubai’s education leaders met over the weekend to discuss the possibility of schools reopening in September. It’s a promising sign that things are looking up for all of Dubai’s residents, no matter their age.

Image: Unsplash