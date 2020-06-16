‘Skyline Mask-erade launches this weekend…

Skyline Thursdays have been one of The Penthouse’s most popular weekly events for many months. Known for bringing some of the world’s biggest DJs to perform at the chic rooftop bar. While the live music has pressed pause though, there’s a new event to entice you back.

Skyline Mask-erade Brunch launches this Thursday and will run each week between 7pm and 9pm. There’s an exciting Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of cocktails, prepared straight to the table.

The Penthouse promises that all dinner reservations will be thoroughly air-conditioned, so you don’t need to worry about overheating on the night. The stunning venue offers panoramic views of the city from Dubai Marina, all the way down to Jumeirah.

Prices are set at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for men which gets you two hours of unlimited drinks and three courses of tasty Japanese bites. There’s no word yet on the music or entertainment, but if it’s anything like the original Skyline we’re sure you can expect plenty of house tunes.

Reservations for the brunch are strongly recommended as social distancing measures will be followed. Tables will have a maximum capacity, and be spaced at least two metres apart from other groups.

As it’s a ‘mask-erade’ brunch you can expect to see all the staff covering their faces, and wearing protective gloves. The a la carte menu, as well as all of the drinks will be served directly to your table to limit the amount of walking around for guests.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Images: Instagram