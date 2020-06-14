Keep your cool through this long, hot summer…

Now that pools have been given the green light to reopen in Dubai, we’re welcoming the return of some unbeatable pool deals. Snag a sun lounger at the city’s hottest hotels, with our guide to the best pool passes in Dubai.

Don’t forget to swim responsibly, and bring your own beach towel and face mask.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Make the most of the lagoon-style pools and private beach at this Palm Jumeirah resort. From Sunday to Wednesday, it’s Dhs270 for a day pass, with the full amount redeemable in resort credit. Entry for children aged three to 12 is Dhs105 (not redeemable), and under three’s are free.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/offers/credit-goes-to-you

Atlantis, The Palm

Your White Beach day pass includes a sun lounger on the sand and access to the infinity pool, from 10am to 7pm. The cost is Dhs150 on Sun, Mon, Wed and Thu, and Dhs300 on Fri (not available Tue or Sat), with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. Entry is limited to 21+.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@ atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai

Barasti

Party-ready Barasti is welcoming guests back, with free entry to the pool and beach. It’s open 9am to 10.30pm daily, with no reservations required.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. Tel: (0)4 3181313. barastibeach.com

Cove Beach

Take your pick of the private beach and three pristine pools at Cove Beach. The beach is open daily from 10am to sunset, and children are welcome. Call ahead for availability, pricing and bookings.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Tel: (0)50 4546920. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com

Drift at One&Only Royal Mirage

At Drift Beach Club, midweek access costs Dhs150 per person. On weekends, it’s Dhs200. One&Only is also running Drift Beach Daycation offer from 11am to 8pm, for Dhs850+++ for two adults, including Dhs400 in food and beverage credit.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. Email info@driftbeachdubai.com. driftbeachdubai.com

Five Jumeirah Village

Enjoy the pool at Five Jumeirah Village midweek with a minimum spend of Dhs100. On weekends, it’s Dhs150 entry, with Dhs100 in food and drink credit. If you want to spend the night, stay and dine from Dhs400, with the full amount back in food and drinks credit.

Five Jumeirah Village. Tel: (0)4 2489999. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Raffles Dubai

An all-day pool pass at Raffles costs Dhs175 per person, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and drinks. Daycations are also available from Dhs655 for two adults and up to two children, including use of a guest room, plus a bento-box lunch and soft drink.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, Tel: (0)4 324 8888. Email: bookus.dubai@raffles.com

Rixos Premium

When you spend the day at Rixos Premium’s pool, you’ll get the full entry price back to spend on food and drinks. On weekends, it’s Dhs100 and on weekdays it’s just Dhs50. Until June 30, you can also book the Beach, Dine & Stay offer, which includes overnight accommodation, and Dhs500 credit to spend at the resort’s top restaurants, from Dhs790 for two.

Rixos Premium, JBR. Tel: (0)4 5200000. Email: reservation.premiumdubai@rixos.com. premiumdubai.rixos.com

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

A pool pass to this JBR hotel costs Dhs99 midweek and Dhs149 on weekends, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. The adults’ and children’s pools are open from 7am to 7pm, and kids under 12 can enter for free.

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach, JBR. Tel: (0)4 3153854. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbjs-sheraton-jumeirah-beach-resort/

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Soak up the tropical vibes of this Palm Jumeirah resort with a daycation, including beach and pool access, 30 per cent off lunch or dinner, and daytime access to a Luxury Sea View Room. 10am to 7pm, Dhs400 for two adults, or Dhs495 for two adults and two children under 12.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

A pool pass to The Westin costs Dhs200 midweek and Dhs250 on weekends for adults (with Dhs100 back in food and drink credit). For children, it’s Dhs75 midweek and Dhs125 on weekends, with Dhs50 in credit.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi. Tel: (0)4 3994141. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbmb-the-westin-dubai-mina-seyahi-beach-resort-and-marina

Zero Gravity

It’s first come, first serve at this Dubai hotspot. Arrive early to nab a sun lounger, with entry priced at Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends, fully redeemable on food and drinks. Open 10am until sunset. Under 12s and over 60s aren’t permitted.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 3990009. 0-gravity.ae

