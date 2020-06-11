Staycations with that much-needed dose of vitamin sea…

Earlier in the week we looked at three hotels, all based on Saadiyat Island, that had opened up their stretches of shoreline for in-house guests.

Since then, several more hotels along with some on the Corniche have shored-up their offerings, creating an exciting range of staycation options in the capital. Here’s where you dive-in…

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Meridien Abu Dhabi (@lemeridienabudhabi) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Open to both hotel guests and those taking advantage of day passes (from Dhs55 for a weekday pass, Dhs85 for a weekend day pass), Le Meriden Abu Dhabi’s private beach is back in action. Room rates start at an incredible Dhs299 +tax on a half board basis.

Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

St Regis Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Abu Dhabi (@stregisabudhabi) on Jun 8, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

This resort is bringing sandy back, having recently announced the reopening of its 200m long private beach. Those checking in for a relaxing staycation will also have access to St Regis’ newly relaunched dining concepts. Couples bed and breakfast rates start at around Dhs725 per night +tax.

Nation Tower, Corniche. Tel: (o2) 694 4444, marriott.com

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

As with all the hotels on this list Jumeirah at Etihad Towers’ beach is just open to its guests. But those that do this book into this beautiful property, will be able to bathe in those turquoise hues from as little as Dhs480 per night +tax for two, including breakfast.

West Corniche. Tel: 02 811 5555, 02 811 5555, jumeirah.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson Blu Corniche AUH (@radissonbluauh) on Jun 9, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

Come on down, this great value four-star property on the Abu Dhabi corniche is now accepting bookings for cinnamon tan-topping and salt-water soaks. Couples bed and breakfast rates from Dhs450 +tax.

Corniche. Tel: (02) 681 1900, radissonhotels.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Rotana Resort (@saadiyatrotana) on Jun 4, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

The famous lazy river and pool complex here may still be closed, but the beach attached to this five-star resort is open and ready for summer tan fans. You can get rooms, with breakfast, in June from around Dhs650 per couple +tax (kids under 12 stay free).

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotana.com

St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Saadiyat Island (@stregissaadiyatisland) on Jun 7, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Beach life is back on the agenda at St Regis Saadiyat. You can book your stay from around Dhs785 +tax for a bed and breakfast package, for two people sharing one room.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 498 8888, marriott.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi (@parkhyattad) on Jun 4, 2020 at 9:05pm PDT

Those that were born for the beach will proudly tell you, a dip in the ocean will do wonders for your outlook on life. And you can now hit refresh on 2020 by diving into those rejuvenating tides of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas’ stretch of Saadiyat Coastline. Enjoy bed and breakfast rates from around Dhs735 +tax for a relaxing one night stay.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 407 1234, hyatt.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island (@rixospremiumsaadiyat) on Jun 6, 2020 at 2:57am PDT

Life’s a beach once again at this luxury all-inclusive resort. And you can book your shorefront ticket to a life less ordainary from around Dhs950 +tax per night. Best of all, because it’s all-inclusive, your every culinary wish is taken care of in the room rate.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 492 2222. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Please note protective masks are currently required by law on all beaches.

Images: Instagram