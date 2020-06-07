From the shores of Jumeirah to Saint-Tropez…

Travel plans looking a little stilted this summer? Get yourself along to the Jumeirah Group’s latest pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr for a passport-free foray to the French Riviera.

The beachfront dining experience is Jumeriah’s third Mediterranean concept, serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing.

Dine alfresco while enjoying postcard-perfect views of the Arabian Gulf, or enjoy the air-conditioned comfort indoors, where you can soak up the convivial atmosphere while tucking into flavours from the South of France.

Your meals will be prepared by the restaurant’s French team, helmed by chef Kim Joinie-Maurin – one of the world’s most innovative chefs, and former culinary pioneer at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s Skyview Bar & Restaurant.

What’s on the menu

The French-Med menu features dishes such as red tuna crudo with black truffle petals, fresh octopus cooked over a wood fire, and dover sole meunier with crushed potatoes.

There’s also a selection of tasty pasta dishes including the half lobster with homemade linguine, and satisfying mains such as the wood-fired beef entrecote with green pepper sauce.

For dessert, there’s a delicate Madagascar vanilla mille-feuille with brown butter ice cream, or the brulee-style French toast.

On Fridays and Saturdays, French Riviera hosts a Bleu, Blanc, Rouge brunch from 1pm to 3pm. Packages start at Dhs295 with soft drinks, or Dhs395 including cocktails.

As the restaurant is following strict safety measures, expect to have your temperature checked on arrival, practise social distancing, and wear a face mask in public areas.

Don’t forget to book your table beforehand here or email reservations@jumeirah.com

The restaurant can be accessed through Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house. Tel: (04) 364 7555. jumeirah.com