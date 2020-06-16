This is where you have to be this weekend…

Ripe retail pop-up is moving indoors over the summer months and it is setting up a Palm Jumeirah’s coolest and latest venture – Nakheel Mall.

You will find the popular market on the ground floor of the mall outside Depachika Food Hall every Friday and Saturday from June 19 to October 24 from 10am to 7pm.

Every week the pop-up market will feature a selection of 15 to 20 home-grown SME businesses selling a variety of items – so, there’s something for everyone.

Items range from fashion, art, jewellery, homewares and of course, there will be tables displaying food items and tasty treats.

The market is the perfect place to shop if you want to purchase a gift for someone or restock your kitchen cupboards with local fresh produce or delicious treats.

The pop-up is also a great opportunity for you to help homegrown businesses, especially now as they need your support more than ever.

The new mall on Palm Jumeirah opened its doors just last year in November 2019 and is home to an amazing range of dining, shopping, leisure, and entertainment outlets.

It’s also easily accessible as it has its own Monorail station, an extensive parking and direct links to Al Ittihad Park and nearby residences.

Ripe pop-up market, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri and Sat from June 19 to Oct 24, 10am to 7pm, @RipeMarket

