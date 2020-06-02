Sponsored: Treat yourself to a meal at one of these top spots…

Dubai’s regulations on restaurants have now been relaxed a little, so residents are free to enjoy their favourite restaurants again. Three that we can’t wait to experience can be found in JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay Dubai.

The iconic hotel is home to a huge range of food and beverage outlets, offering an expansive variety of cuisines to choose from. Whether you want to feast on the most premium steak, or delve into creamy Thai curries and other authentic classics, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for here.

If you haven’t checked out Prime68 yet, add it to your to-do list immediately (open daily from 6pm to 11pm and from 1pm to 4pm for the weekend brunch). Not only does it offer top quality fresh ingredients and stunning Downtown Dubai views, but there’s an incredible brunch offering every Friday and Saturday (due to popular demand) which is too good to miss.

The brunch at Prime68 runs every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs195 including soft drinks and Dhs345 with house beverages. The three-course set-menu offers Prime steaks, artisanal cheese, famous cheesecake and much more.

Alternatively check out the premium offering from award-winning Asian restaurant, Tong Thai (open 6pm to 11pm daily). Celebrate the flavours of authentic street food in this relaxed dinner setting, which has reopened for you to enjoy.

Brunch at Tong Thai runs every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. Serving a tantalizing three-course set menu featuring your Tong Thai favorites as well as some new, tasty Thai classics with a twist, prices start at Dhs195 with soft drinks and Dhs345 including house beverages.

Keep it casual at Bridgewater Tavern (open 4pm to 11pm on weekdays and 1pm to 11pm on weekends), the cosy restaurant with a fun vibe that was made for socialising with friends. Whether you’re looking for a lazy later afternoon lunch, to catch a live game on the big screen or an after-work catch up with a few friends, Bridgewater Tavern is the ideal choice.

You can relax in the knowledge that all of the restaurants in JW Marriott Marquis have undergone a stringent disinfection process. All of the social distancing guidelines set by Dubai Government will remain in place until further notice.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

