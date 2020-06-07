Expect to see 1,550 of these bus shelters over the next three to four years…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled new bus shelters in four busy locations across the city. The new shelters boasts an innovative design, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Plans are in place for construction 1,550 of these bus shelters over the next three to four years.

A video released by the RTA on their official Twitter account takes us on a tour of the shelters.

فيديو: ضمن خطة تشمل تنفيذ 1550مظلة، هيئة الطرق والمواصلات تفتتح الجيل الجديد من مظلات الحافلات في أربع مناطق حيوية بإمارة #دبي. @rta_dubai pic.twitter.com/cqDgIQ5lVW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 6, 2020

Depending on the number of bus users, one of four styles will be rolled out for each shelter: premium, intermediate, basic and minimum.

Boasting a stylish modern design, the shelters comprise a canopy made from aluminium cladding and a mesh design to provide shading.

There’s space for wheelchairs inside the accessible shelters, and the grounds have Tactile Ground Surface Indicators for the visually challenged. You can even find bike racks available to stow your wheels.

The shelters are fitted with screens that display the bus schedule in real-time – similar to those we see in the Dubai metro stations. And if you have a while until the next bus arrives, there’s an air-conditioned room you can wait in.

Outside the shelter, you’ll find a ticket vending machine where you can check your nol card balance and top up before you ride.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, “The overall aim is to serve the wellbeing of Dubai residents and make them happier through offering them, especially bus riders, handy services during the scorching summer heat.”

Currently, these bus stops are located in Satwa near the Satwa Roundabout (2nd of December Street), Burj Khalifa Boulevard (nearby the Boulevard Walk), a key stop at Al Mustaqbal Street (near Park Towers) and Al Mustaqbal Street at the back of Emirates Towers.

Images: Dubai Media Office