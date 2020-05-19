This is going to take some getting used to…

If you use the metro to travel in Dubai, you may want to take a mental note of this. Over the next few weeks, three stations on the red line and green of the Dubai Metro will be renamed.

The announcement was made via the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) official Twitter account.

وقّعت الهيئة مع بنك المشرق اتفاقية تقتضي بموجبها منح حقوق تسمية محطة مترو (شرف دي جي) سابقا لبنك المشرق ليصبح اسمها الجديد محطة مترو (المشرق). pic.twitter.com/KZNH7ReQZj — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 18, 2020

In English, the Tweet reads that the RTA has signed an agreement with Mashreq Bank and granted them the rights to rename Sharaf DG metro station on Sheikh Zayed Road to Mashreq.

A video accompanying the Tweet shows signage being changed on the metro station’s exterior and entrances.

According to a press release issued by the RTA, “The strategic location is near many of the bank’s customers and will enable Dubai Metro’s travellers to enjoy a superior digital banking experience directly at the station.”

However, this isn’t the only change you will see in the Dubai Metro.

It enables investors to showcase their names and brands in a vibrant city like Dubai. RTA would also rename two Dubai Metro stations namely Palm Deira and Nakheel Harbour and Tower to become: Gold Souq and Jabal Ali respectively. — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 18, 2020

According to another Tweet by the RTA, Nakheel Harbour and Tower on the red line will now be called Jabal Ali. The green line will also see a name change of Palm Deira to Gold Souq.

The press release stated that the change is part of the investment strategy to boost RTA’s partnership with the private and semi-government sector in the emirate.

According to a report back in 2014, it can cost around Dh40 million to name a station after a company or government department, although this can go up depending on both the location of the station and how developed the surrounding area is.

Images: Dubai Media Office