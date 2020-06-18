If you needed a reason to go out, this is it…

If you were debating whether or not to venture out in Dubai this evening, we’ve got just the thing that might sway you. We all know going out in Dubai can get a little pricey, but how does Dhs13 drinks sound to you?

That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar, Twenty Three which you’ll find at the Grand Plaza Movenpick hotel in Dubai’s Media City. The wallet-friendly deal is available for 23 days, from tonight, Thursday June 18, until July 10, to celebrate the bar’s reopening.

Selected spirits such as gin, vodka and rum will be priced at Dhs13 during Twenty Three’s daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. To enjoy the special rate, simply order some delicious dishes from the bar’s bites menu. Even better, you’ll get 23 per cent off food all day, every day.

The perfect accompaniment to a few tipples, enjoy cold plates such as mini tacos with seafood salad, California sushi roll with crab and smoked bresaola pinchos with black olives.

If you’re a little more hungry, why not try the Black Angus beef sliders cooked to your liking and topped with melted Camembert cheese. Make sure to try the Miso and ginger-fried chicken, which is a What’s On favourite.

The inside of the bar is cool and eclectic with plush velvet chairs, a lit up bar area and floor-to-ceiling windows either side, offering visitors epic views across the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club. There’s also chic balconies on both sides, if you can stand the heat.

In line with the recent health and safety regulations, customers temperatures will be checked upon arrival to the Grand Plaza Movenpick hotel and social distancing will be in place. The food menu is digital which can be gained by scanning a QR code on guests phones.

Weekend plans sorted…

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

Images: Provided