As we pop the seal on the weekend, let’s take a moment to be thankful…

This is a no neg zone. We’re here to list reasons to be joyful. Good causes to crack a smile. A walk down the sunny side of the street, that starts… NOW:

Thursday, July 2

1. Get more buns for less mons, hons

Tommy has five deluxe GBK burgers. He ordered his burgers through a generic delivery app. Suzy has six of those same burgers, and it coster her less, becuae Suzy ordered them direct through the new GBK app. Be smart, be like Suzy. Yes, you can get 40 per cent off GBK’s full luxurious range of face-stuffing burgers by using their new delivery app. There are wagyu varieties; double patty options; jalapeno-tweaked hot chili chicken incarnations; and wholesome Californian vegan vibes for the plant-based fam.

You can download the app through the orderloop.me website.

Friday, July 3

2. Strap in and suit up, Velocity is back.

Half-time is over and MVP trendy sports bar hang-out, Velocity, is back in action this weekend. It’s jogging on to the pitch with big happy hour swagger too, offering select beverages for just Dhs24 between 3pm and closing. There are goals to be scored on dining too, with a ‘burger and hat-trick of hops’ deal for just Dhs99. Back. Of. The. Net.

Velocity, Marriott Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, daily 3pm to close. Tel: (02) 304 7777

3. Brunching on a whole other level

The famous ‘Brunch in the Clouds’ dining adventure is back in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Held 220 metres up in Nation Tower, this brunch has panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and city skyline. The dining is equally fine too. An international selection of dishes, with a particular abundance of premium seafood, served directly to your table.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Fri noon to 4pm (then the first and third Friday of every month), Dhs345 for soft drinks, Dhs595 for premium house and bubbles package. Tel: (02) 694 4553

Saturday, July 4

4. Enjoy a roast that’s worth making a scene over

Simon Rimmer’s gastro Brit bar, The Scene has got a tidy collection of promotions on at the moment. Dhs1 house beverages with every main meal, buy-one-get on select drinks, kids eating for free and two pints for Dhs50. But we’re most excited for Rimmer’s roast. That most quintessential of British weekend traditions, a roast dinner (beef, chicken or nutloaf) with all the trimmings for just Dhs99.

The Scene, Yas Marina, noon to midnight. Tel: (05) 0797 0331.

5. Find out the ‘Italian for brunch’

Ehhhhh *gestures in Italian* these guys eh? Brunch is back at Dino’s this weekend – and that means unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs165. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids, and interactive pizza-making sessions. To celebrate the grand return, if you book the house beverage package, you’ll get a free upgrade to premium (until July 25).