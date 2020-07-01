The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated soiree spot, located in the ADNEC end of town.

They have a few promotions running throughout the week, including Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing.

Mondays are devoted to showing love for Merlot, with 50 per cent off that particular grape variety between 4pm and closing.

Tuesdays are for steak bites. Two hours of unlimited steak bites and free-flowing vino for Dhs155.

And there’s 50 per cent off selected bottles of grapes between 4pm and closing on Thursday.

Every weekday (Sunday to Thursday) you can take advantage of their Hola Espana! Tapas deal, which entitles you to a selection of mixed mini Mediterranean dishes for just Dhs110.

On weekdays, you can also get involved with the venue’s version of a happy hour – vine hour. Certain varieties of vin are just Dhs30 for a glass or Dhs125 for a bottle.

But one of The Warehouse’s most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person.

It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 4pm and closing time.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until closing. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Images: Provided