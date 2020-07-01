Modern problems sometimes require retro solutions…

Despite the fact their popularity probably peaked somewhere in late 50s America, drive-in movie theatres have been enjoying something of a renaissance in the age of corona.

Drive-in cinema locations in Dubai and Sharjah have proved already popular amongst ardent cinephiles. Those that want to catch up on the latest releases, from the safe space of their car.

And now it’s Abu Dhabi’s shot at the big screen.

Reel Cinemas has teamed up with Brag Events to create the Yas Drive in Cinema. Starting July 9, the 65-car capacity venue will be showing a bumper schedule of blockbusters from the world of cinema.

The mammoth screen will feature three weekly movie nights, starting at 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday July 2 and you’ll be able to purchase them through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

Now showing

Thursday nights will be dedicated to bringing cinematic classics to Yas. Starting on July 9 with the epic George Miller dystopian flick, Mad Max Fury Road. Just take it easy on that drive home OK.

Friday night’s screen time is reserved for new releases. Kicking off on July 10 with Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker. You get what you deserve.

Saturday is world cinema night. And on July 11 — it’s your chance to watch (or rewatch) the hilariously-observed comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

Cars under the stars

Once you’ve got your ticket, you’ll need to head to the Main Oasis parking via the East Gate. Your ticket will be scanned from your phone and you’ll be directed to a parking spot.

You’ll be able to pick up the audio track via the radio of your car. Just tune it into the broadcast station, and voila, auto lip-syncing.

All your favourite snacks will be available for delivery right up to your car.

The thickening plot

You’ll need to bring masks for when you lower your window to speak to venue staff, or exit the car use the bathroom facilities.

There’s a limit of two people per car.

Images: Reel (Dubai location)