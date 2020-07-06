The citywide mega event is back for its 23rd edition…

It’s officially summer in Dubai and along with the searing heat comes the return of the annual family festival Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The seven-week event kicks off tomorrow, on Thursday July 9, with exciting deals, retail promotions, and much more all around the city.

Here are six things to look forward to when the Dubai Summer Surprises festival begins:

Shopping

There are countless ways to save while you shop this DSS – and the 12-hour sale on July 9 is one you should check out. It begins when Majid Al Futtaim malls open their doors at 10am tomorrow, and lasts until 10pm. You can find discounts up to 90 per cent on a wide range of products. Spend Dhs300 and enter a raffle for a chance to spend more with share points.

Other promotions throughout the festival include one-day-only deals, weekly cash prices, chances to win cars, raffles and much more.

Food

A stack of Dubai restaurants will be offering unbeatable deals during DSS, but if you got culinary skills, here’s your chance to show off or up-skill.

During the DSS Chef Masterclass Series, learn how to make Dubai’s best-loved dishes from the city’s top-rated chefs.

If desserts are more your style, Magnolia Bakery will be hosting in-house bakery classes for customers, and offering the chance to create your own versions of the cafe’s famous cookies with a special DSS cookery box. The best creations stand a chance to win fantastic DSS prizes.

There will be plenty of other opportunities to show you know your way around the kitchen, so keep your eyes peeled for more events.

Fireworks

It’s been a while since the night skies have been illuminated with fireworks, but we have three epic nights of bright and colourful fireworks this month. Round up the family and head to The Pointe from Thursday July 16 to Saturday July 18 to enjoy the dazzling display set against the background of Atlantis, The Palm.

While you’re there, you can take advantage of the dining discounts available on selected dishes in participating eateries.

Family-friendly entertainment

Heading to the mall doesn’t have to be boring for the little ones, as there will be plenty of entertainment they can enjoy. With live performances, games, music and much more on offer, the weekend entertainment is sure to keep the little ones distracted while you shop.

One-of-a-kind experiences

Yoga enthusiasts can partake in a cool yoga session titled Yoga At The Top, which will take place at the Burj Khalifa’s At The Top viewing deck. Sessions take place at 7am three times a week, and up to 24 yogis can participate while soaking up the early morning views.

If you want to learn how to ski or perfect your slalom, Ski Dubai is offering an intense two-day training session, complete with a hot chocolate. Just want to have fun skiing with the family? Get three tickets for the price of four during the DSS festival.

Families and friends can also bond over the latest blockbuster movie at their very own Friends and Family-only theatre available at certain VOX Cinemas. The offer is only available during DSS and you can seat up to 10 guests.

Staycations

There are plenty of luxury hotels offering up fantastic summer deals complete with food and beverage packages, spa breaks and fun family experiences this DSS.

Hotels such as Fairmont The Palm, Movenpick JBR, Amwaj Rotana JBR, and the Address Downtown Hotel are offering up 50 per cent off their room rates, while the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach is treating guests to 100 per cent of the room rate back to spend on food and drinks during your stay.

