It’s been a while since we saw the Dubai skies illuminated so wonderfully…

After months of staying home, staying safe, staying away from others in general, the last time we saw one of Dubai’s famous fireworks displays was back in March. We’re thrilled to announce that they’re back with a bang (sorry), as there will be three epic nights of bright and colourful fireworks this month.

The occasion is in celebration of Dubai’s annual Dubai Summer Surprises retail festival, which kicks off this weekend. Dubai Tourism has a host of super exciting events, promotions and of course competitions in store, but the epic fireworks display is one of our favourite occasions of the season.

You’ll be able to catch them each night from Thursday July 16 to Saturday July 18, starting at 8.30pm. This time they’ll be taking place at The Pointe, behind the epic backdrop of Atlantis, The Palm. This exciting event is not one to be missed if you love the excitement and drama of Dubai’s fireworks.

While you’re at The Pointe, there’s plenty of tempting dining deals to try. The food and shopping destination has teamed up with Dubai Summer Surprises to offer guests deals on dining from July 12 to 18. These include discounts ranging between 30 and 50 per cent available on selected dishes in participating restaurants.

The Pointe has become a delightful destination for dog lovers recently, as the Nakheel-owned spot opened its beach up to all pups. Four-legged friends looking for an afternoon on the sand enjoying the sea breeze are now welcome, provided that they follow a small section of rules.

DSS, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday July 16 to Saturday July 18, 8.30pm, free. dubaisummersurprises.com

Image: Provided