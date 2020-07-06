Check in to these UAE staycations spots outside of Dubai for under Dhs500
Pack your staycay bags…
If you need a break from Dubai and need to get out of the city for a few days, there’s plenty of hotels available to suit your needs in the other emirates.
Check out our list of UAE staycations spots outside of Dubai for under Dhs500.
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
If you and your family are after a getaway that offers up a dose of calm, head to the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. The beachside resort just re-opened to the public at the beginning of July and they have a family room with prices starting from just Dhs199++ per night. Sharjah has many cultural highlights the whole family can enjoy, but if you want to relax, there’s a sun bed by the hotel’s beach you can sink into. You can refuel at one of the hotel’s many restaurants serving up Italian at Al Dente, seafood at Casa Samak Seafood Restaurant, or enjoy a snack and warm beverage at Rumours Cafe.
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Al Muntazah Street,Sharjah Corniche, Sharjah, prices start from Dhs199 per night. Tel: (06) 522 9999. hmhhotelgroup.com
Radisson Blu Ajman
Ajman is the smallest emirate in the UAE but it still has a lot to offer. However, if you don’t want to leave the hotel, you can go for a swim or use the gym or engage in a game of pool or table tennis. If you just want to relax however, the hotel’s Oorja Wellness Spa is open and they are offering a 20 per cent discount on services. For your meals, you can opt for authentic Italian restaurant Filini, or for the health conscious, there’s a nutri-healthy menu at Larder Restaurant. Pay just Dhs288 for two people for a superior room.
Radisson Blu Ajman, Al Ittihad Street, Ajman, prices starting from Dhs288 per night. Tel: (06) 707 0700. radissonhotels.com
Barracuda Beach Resort
Popular resort in Umm Al Quwain is offering up a studio room with a pool view with rates starting at Dhs340. The room comes with a king-sized bed perfect for a couple along with a a spacious balcony from which overlooks to swimming pool and lagoon. When the resort refurbished last year, they included an infinity pool and a swim-up bar, and even the accommodation underwent some contemporary upgrades. Head to Thunder Road if you’re craving Italian or juicy steaks and giant burgers, or Aquarius, the all-day dining restaurant that offers Mediterranean, Asian and Arabic dishes.
Barracuda Beach Resort, Khor Al Baida, Umm Al Quwain, prices start from Dhs340 per night, Tel: (06) 768 1555 barracuda.ae
Fujairah Rotana and Spa
You’ll find the five-star Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa nestled between the glistening shores of the Indian Ocean and the magnificent Hajar mountain range – a true retreat if you want to getaway from the bustling city. The rooms are newly designed and inspired by the tropical essence and therapeutic touch of Al Aqah. At the moment, the kids club and spa is closed, but you will have access to the hotel’s pool and 200-meter private beach complete with swaying palm trees and lush green gardens. For your meals, there is a a tempting collection of six diverse casual-dining options includes the Waves Beach Restaurant and the Tropicana sunken pool bar, and more.
Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Dibba Road, Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah, prices start from Dhs299, rotana.com
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
Ras Al Khaimah is one of UAE’s adventure emirate, but Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa offers up the perfect atmosphere to relax to the sound of the crashing waves. In addition, the resort has seven outdoor pools but come sunset, make your way to the 1.5 kilometre stretch of sandy beach. The hotel has three main restaurants: The Kitchen that serves international dishes, Piaceri da Gustare offering Italian cuisine and Al-Maeda with a Lebanese inspired menu. Room rates start from Dhs389 for a regular room but there are also villas available if you want to indulge in a special weekend treat.
Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, Al Maareedh Street, Al Mairid, Ras al Khaimah, prices start from Dhs389. Tel: (07) 228 8844. hilton.com
Images: Social