Pack your staycay bags…

If you need a break from Dubai and need to get out of the city for a few days, there’s plenty of hotels available to suit your needs in the other emirates.

Check out our list of UAE staycations spots outside of Dubai for under Dhs500.

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

If you and your family are after a getaway that offers up a dose of calm, head to the Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. The beachside resort just re-opened to the public at the beginning of July and they have a family room with prices starting from just Dhs199++ per night. Sharjah has many cultural highlights the whole family can enjoy, but if you want to relax, there’s a sun bed by the hotel’s beach you can sink into. You can refuel at one of the hotel’s many restaurants serving up Italian at Al Dente, seafood at Casa Samak Seafood Restaurant, or enjoy a snack and warm beverage at Rumours Cafe.

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Al Muntazah Street,Sharjah Corniche, Sharjah, prices start from Dhs199 per night. Tel: (06) 522 9999. hmhhotelgroup.com

Radisson Blu Ajman

Ajman is the smallest emirate in the UAE but it still has a lot to offer. However, if you don’t want to leave the hotel, you can go for a swim or use the gym or engage in a game of pool or table tennis. If you just want to relax however, the hotel’s Oorja Wellness Spa is open and they are offering a 20 per cent discount on services. For your meals, you can opt for authentic Italian restaurant Filini, or for the health conscious, there’s a nutri-healthy menu at Larder Restaurant.⁣ Pay just Dhs288 for two people for a superior room.

Radisson Blu Ajman, Al Ittihad Street, Ajman, prices starting from Dhs288 per night. Tel: (06) 707 0700. radissonhotels.com