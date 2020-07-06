The pizzas look incredible…

Three years ago, The Artisan by Enotecha Pinchiorri closed its Burj Daman doors for refurbishment. Now it’s back, taking pride and place in Waldorf Astoria DIFC, simply called ‘The Artisan Il Ristorante’.

Head chef Luca, who worked at the three Michelin-starred Florentine restaurant Enotecha Pinchiorri, is ready to present his new menu to the city. Featuring highlights such as fresh oysters, Apulian Burrata, Patagonian calamari, and a yellowfin tuna tartare, this menu is pulling out all the stops.

Thanks to Chef Luca’s impressive collection of contacts, The Artisan’s ingredients are sourced from the world’s top suppliers. According to a release, ‘he sources olive oil from the idyllic Toscana, Mozzarella from Campania and Parmigiano from the dramatic Emilia Romagna’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Artisan (@theartisandubai) on May 24, 2020 at 3:22am PDT



The kitchen has already been serving up the city with its premium Italian pizzas via Deliveroo. The mouthwatering photos depict expertly tossed dough bases and decadent toppings such as truffle, pesto and buratta.

The new menu features some impressive dishes too, such as the polpo croccate, patate e fagiolini verde (crunchy octopus, potatoes and green beans); vitello tonnato e insalata di sedano (veal tuna and celery salad); as well as traditional desserts such as tiramisu and profiteroles.

While we’re not exactly sure what the restaurant looks like yet (venue images have been kept under wraps for now), if the new spot is anything like the previous one guests can expect a lavish and elegant destination.

The Artisan Ristorante, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Damam, DIFC, Sun to Thurs noon to 11.30pm, Fri & Sat noon to midnight. Tel: (058) 579 8323. @theartisandubai