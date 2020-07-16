The deal runs every Friday and Saturday…

Still establishing your weekend plans? Well, how does a day-brunch with pool and beach access at one of the Palm Jumeirah’s top hotel resorts sound? Dukes, The Palm has just launched a fantastic new brunch deal that will give you just that.

Running every Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy a three-hour brunch with unlimited food, beverages and access to the resort’s stunning, expansive infinity pool and stretch of pristine beach. Prices start from Dhs199 for soft drinks and Dhs269 for house beverages.

The brunch will take place at the West 14th restaurant, which incidentally happens to be one of Dubai’s top, longstanding steakhouses. Ideal for those who like to taste a little bit of everything, you’ll be able to dine on cuisine from around the world, with international dishes on the menu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dukes The Palm (@dukesthepalm) on Jul 11, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

If you opt for the house package, you’ll have a choice of selected beverages, ranging from wine, beer or spirits. In between sipping on your favourite beverages and eating as much food as you can manage, you can dip in and out of the pool. The brunch itself runs from 1pm to 4pm.

The pool at Dukes, The Palm is arguably one of Dubai’s coolest infinity pools. Temperature-controlled, it will give you a much-need respite from the scorching temperatures that are an inescapable part of Dubai summer (it is July, after all).

For those who are into those ‘likeable’ Instagram snaps, you’ll be in the right place. From the decking of West 14th, as well as the pool and beach, you’ll be treated to a stunning background of the Dubai Marina. Make sure to stick around until the evening, as when it’s lit up, it’s an unbeatable view.

Pool, beach and brunch? Sounds like a good weekend to us.

Weekend plans, sorted…

Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, ‘Spash and Brunch’ runs every Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft package, Dhs269 house package. Tel: (04) 455 1111. barcelo.com

Images: Provided