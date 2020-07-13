It works out at just Dhs20 per day for access to some of the city’s coolest beaches, gyms and pools…

With Dubai residents currently unable to travel abroad, we are all looking to enjoy holiday vibes a little closer to home this summer. Thankfully, Dubai has some incredible hotels, pools and beaches, so it’s not hard to find those vacation feelings.

Luxury lifestyle app, Privilee, gives its members exclusive access to some of the city’s coolest hotel resorts, stunning beaches, sparkling pools and top-notch gyms. Now, it’s launched a brand new weekday membership for you to take advantage of.

Perfect for teachers, parents, and anyone who can wangle a day off work, the new ‘Weekday Join’ membership will give you access to some top Dubai destinations, for three-whole months.

It’s priced at Dhs1,299, which works out at just Dhs433 per month. That’s Dhs20 per day.

You can use the membership, with unlimited access, from Sundays to Thursdays. It’s perfect for parents with children, as you will also be able to use the kids’ clubs at many amazing hotel resorts. Additionally, one adult membership includes up to three complimentary kids’ memberships.

Of course, if your weekends just aren’t complete without a bit of pool or leisure time, you could opt to go for the full weeks’ membership package. Couples and full access summer memberships inclusive of weekends start from Dhs1699.

Here are some of the resorts, beach clubs and pools you’ll get access to:

Beach clubs and resorts:

Anantara Dubai The Palm (booking required)

Atlantis The Palm (booking required)

DoubleTree By Hilton JBR

Fairmont The Palm (booking required)

Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR

JA The Resort (booking required)

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (booking required)

RIVA Beach Club, The Palm

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sofitel The Palm (booking required)

The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm (booking required)

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah (booking required)

Swimming pools:

Atlantis The Palm (booking is required)

Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club (booking required)

Al Furjan Club (booking required)

Address Dubai Marina (booking required)

Address Montgomerie (booking required)

Anantara Dubai The Palm (booking required)

Conrad Dubai

DoubleTree by Hilton JBR

Dubai Polo Club (booking required)

Fairmont The Palm (booking is required)

Habtoor Grand Resort

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

JA The Resort (booking required)

Jumeirah Islands Club (booking is required)

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray (booking required)

Le Meridien Hotel & Conference Centre

Palazzo Versace (booking required)

RIVA Beach Club

Ritz Carlton DIFC (booking is required)

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sofitel The Palm (booking required)

The Clubhouse Jebel Ali (booking is required)

The Westin Dubai & Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Waldorf Astoria Dubai The Palm (booking required)

Waldorf Astoria DIFC (booking required)

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah (booking required)

Zabeel House By Jumeirah (booking required)

‘Weekday Join’, Privilee, Dhs1,299 for three-months membership with access from Sundays to Thursdays. blog.privilee.ae

Images: Provided