A new socially distant ladies’ night sets sail…

If you’re thinking about trying a new ladies’ night but want to make sure it’s as socially distant as possible, check out DXSea. The new event organised by Dutch Oreintal and marketed by Candypants, will run every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm.

Taking place on the Lotus Mega Yacht, DXSea ladies’ night will depart from Pier 7, Dubai Marina and take guests on a voyage of the best sightseeing routes. Groups of two to six people will have their own area and personal waiter throughout.

Prices include unlimited food and drink, delivered to your secluded area, and VIP packages are also available. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents although there’s discounts available for teachers and airline crew.

If you’re looking for a private area groups up to four can enjoy a socially distant space for Dhs499 each. This includes premium drinks including bubbles or you can upgrade to include a private jacuzzi for Dhs699 each.

The food offering is described as international cuisine, so we’re expecting all of our favourite bitesize finger food. House beverages are included in the standard package while premium drinks are included in the VIP package.

DXSea ladies’ night will run every Thursday from July 9, and online advance booking is required to guarantee your space. The boat will be running at 40 per cent capacity as per government guidelines.

Dutch Oriental also hosts two weekly brunches on its famed mega yacht. Every Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9pm, the sunset cruise sails around Dubai, priced at Dhs299 all in.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit candypants.events.