Ladies’ night is back in Dubai, with food front and centre…

Last week, Dubai restaurants got the go-ahead to serve alcohol – so long as they adhere to a set of guidelines. Among these are that drinks must be served at the table (not at the bar) and be accompanied by food.

In response to that, three Dubai restaurants have relaunched their beloved ladies’ nights, with an emphasis on dining.

Gather your girlfriends and book a table for tonight…

Mama Zonia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MamaZonia (@mamazoniadxb) on Jun 1, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

Glamazon Ladies’ Night makes its return to Dubai Marina hotspot Mama Zonia this week. On Tuesday nights, women receive four free drinks and 40 per cent off main courses from the Latin American menu. The offer is only valid for dine-in customers, and advance booking is essential.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina. Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 240 4747. mamazonia.com

STK JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STK Dubai JBR (@stkdubaijbr) on Jun 1, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

The Just Fine Cuts ladies’ night is back on Tuesdays at STK JBR. Slip into a booth at this chic steakhouse, and enjoy three free drinks when you choose a two-course menu for Dhs200 or three courses for Dhs240.

There’s a maximum group size of four per table and a time limit of three hours, and tables are spaced two metres apart.

STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Tue 6pm to 10pm. Dhs200 for 2 courses, Dhs240 for 3 courses. Reservations essential. Tel: 052 3480957. stksteakhouse.com/venues/dubai-marina/

Lah Lah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAH LAH (@lahlahdxb) on May 25, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

Head to pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah, at Zabeel House by Jumeirah in the Greens, for ladies’ night on Tuesdays. Women get a three-course menu of contemporary Asian favourites for Dhs119, plus three free glasses of house wine.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Tue from 6pm. Tel: (04) 5191111. contactgreens@jumeirah.com