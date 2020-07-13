Enjoy parkour, trampoline and freestyle parks…

Calling all Dubai’s freestyle fans, there’s some good news, as two of Dubai’s coolest freestyle parks have opened up and are welcoming guests back. Air Maniax and Street Maniax brings you a range of activities, from parkour to trampolining and much more.

A fun video has been released on the companies’ social media accounts, outlining how the parks will work, with social distancing and extra sanitisation in place. It was also revealed that both venues will operate at a 35 per cent capacity to ensure everyone’s safety.

To celebrate the reopenings, Street Maniax are giving away a family day pass, with two adult tickets and two children’s tickets. This will get you access to both fun venues all day. To enter, simply go to the Street Maniax Facebook page, share its competition post and tag three friends.

So, what will you find at each venue?

Air Maniax

Air Maniax and Street Maniax are brought to us by the same people, however Air Maniax has been on the scene for much longer. Aimed at younger children (but fun for any age), the park is a multi-coloured wonderland of fun inflatables.

Spanning over an impressive 23,000 sq ft., the park’s giant inflatables, including slides, will unleash the inner adventurer. There’s also a warrior assault course, a ‘zip-zag’ zipline, later frenzy and even toddler zones for the really small ones.

Air Maniax, 16/Street 1, Al Quoz Ind. Area 1, Dubai, open 11am to 7pm daily, tickets priced from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/airmaniax

Street Maniax

Over ten adrenaline-filled activities await you at Street Maniax. As well as cool challenges like Jump Tower (where you fling yourself onto a huge beanbag), dodgeball and zip-lining, there are also some cool new-technology activities to try.

The jump park, which also specialises in parkour, is aimed at teenagers and older adults, encouraging them to get active and, above all, have fun.

A Street Maniax Summer Camp launched on Sunday, July 12.

Street Maniax, 19/Al Khail Street, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, open 11am to 7pm daily, tickets priced from Dhs80. Tel: (04) 348 8981. facebook.com/StreetManiax

