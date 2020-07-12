If you haven’t seen the stunning show yet, now’s your chance…

Dubai’s legendary live performance, La Perle is once again welcoming guests for its breathtaking aquatic show. And thanks to Dubai Summer Surprises, you can now enjoy some major savings on ticket prices.

Kicking off on July 30, guests will be able to enjoy the stunning show at a discounted rate, with prices starting from just Dhs119 for Bronze seating, including free popcorn and a soda.

The jaw-dropping 90-minute show is by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau.

You will witness a cast of world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats. All the action takes place in a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds.

The show’s newly tweaked edition features a revamped vibrancy and energy with thrills, chills and new surprises.

Want to dine after the show? Pay Dhs294 for the Gold Seat and you’ll receive a meal voucher to use at either Babiole, Zoco, City Grill or Ribs & Brew, to be redeemed on the day of the show.

If you want to stay at the luxurious Habtoor Palace Dubai, there are staycation packages available with prices starting from just Dhs538 for two Bronze tickets and an overnight stay.

For a VIP experience, pay Dhs1,198 and receive two VIP tickets to the show and a stay in a suite at the Habtoor Palace Dubai. Plus, you’ll also have access to La Perle’s VIP lounge, with delicious appetizers, soft beverages and a free drink on arrival.

For both staycation offers, you will receive a 25 per cent discount at the hotel’s restaurants and bars during your stay.

You can take a look at all prices for all packages here.

There will be two shows daily, at 6pm and 9pm. The theatre has undergone some changes and when you make your booking, the La Perle Box Office will select your seats, keeping in mind social distancing requirements. You’ll have to wear a mask at all times, and will have your temperature checked when you enter the venue.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from July 30 to Aug 29, Tue to Fri 6pm and 9pm, Sat 4pm and 7pm. Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com

Images: Social