Get some awesome pics for the ‘Gram with these 3D art illusions…

With the weather getting hotter, we are seeking to find new indoor activities to escape the heat. There’s a new one to add to your list, as Dubai’s largest (and amazing) 3D trick art museum or ‘selfie museum’, 3D World is reopening to the public.

Get ready to get snap-happy as the museum has tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. If you’ve ever seen those mind-boggling pictures of people seemingly sat down a long tunnel or framed in a fish bowl, you’ll know what we mean.

Awesome indoor activity, 3D World, will reopen to the public on July 30 (just in time for the Eid holidays), with a fantastic summer promotion, with discounted entry tickets. Adults entry is Dhs65 (was Dhs95), for children aged 4 to 12, entry is Dhs35 (was Dhs50). Kids below four years old go free.

Spread over 23,000 square feet, 3D world Dubai is the the largest of its kind in the world. It’s located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Noor Islamic Metro Station (close to Oasis Mall). There are over 185 hand-painted artworks, done by artists from around the globe.

With nine themed ‘zones’ you’ll step into a completely different world, each time you enter a new zone. They include Illusion, Arabic, Egyptian, Water World, Animal Kingdom, World of Masterpieces, Fantasy, Forest and Humour.

You’ll get some serious material for your Instagram page as you become part of the art – getting your own angel wings, entering a little gingerbread house or even getting hosed down by a Storm Trooper. Jump over a huge canyon, fly on a magic carpet or even ride in a hot air balloon.

A whole new world awaits you at 3D World Dubai…

3D World Dubai, located just off Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Noor Islamic Metro Station (close to Oasis Mall), opening July 30, adults Dhs65, children aged 4 to 12 Dhs35, offer valid until September end. Tel: (050) 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Images: Social