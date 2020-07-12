This ticket offers pay as you go access to all the rides…

Last week, What’s On revealed that theme parks had been granted permission to reopen to the public. This meant that IMG Worlds could once again open its doors, from July 10. To celebrate the reopening, the park has launched a special new offer.

IMG Worlds of Adventure has released a new entrance ticket which allows visitors to pay for their rides ‘pay as you go’. Guests will only need to pay Dhs20 to enter the world’s largest indoor theme park and then each ride will be priced at Dhs25.

For those of you that want to enjoy the thrill of being at the giant theme park, but aren’t a fan of rides, or maybe just want to go on a few, this new ticket is the one for you. The limited time offer didn’t specify an end date though so it’s better to go sooner rather than later.

Visitors can still buy the regular entrance tickets which are priced at Dhs299 or UAE residents can enjoy unlimited rides for Dhs195. Ticket-holders who purchased their pass online will be given priority entrance to limit the contact with staff.

The park reopened this weekend following government guidelines that it was safe to do so following a thorough deep cleaning session. Masks must be worn by everyone over the age of six, excluding those with respiratory problems.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, daily noon to 10pm, Dhs20 then Dhs25 per ride. Tel: (04) 403 8888. imgworlds.com

Images: Provided