Slide on into the weekend, as Wild Wadi reopens on Friday…

Wild Wadi Waterpark will be turning the taps back on this weekend, as it reopens on Friday July 10. The Umm Suqeim waterpark has been closed since March, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

To celebrate the reopening, Wild Wadi will be offering single-day tickets to UAE residents for just Dhs99. This offer is valid for online bookings only, and is available until July 23.

If you plan to visit Wild Wadi a number of times over summer, then it’s worth plumping for the Ultimate Wadi Pass. For Dhs297 per person, it offers unlimited entry until September 30.

The waterpark has revised its hours, and will now be operating from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Sunday. The park will be closed on Mondays until further notice.

Safety measures at Dubai waterparks

Dubai’s waterparks first got the green light to reopen on June 18, with strict safety measures in place.

Wild Wadi has listed a string of ‘hard rules’ that will apply to all visitors:

Have your temperature screened on arrival.

Wear a mask at all times, except when you are on the actual rides.

Maintain social distancing of two metres at all times. Groups of up to 10 people can be seated together, so long as there’s four metres between groups. When dining at restaurants, only five people are allowed per table.

Follow the social distancing rules for each ride.

Social gatherings of any sort, including group events and parties, are not permitted.

Follow personal hygiene etiquette, including showering before using the slides.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim. Tue to Sun, 10am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 348 4444. jumeirah.com/en/hotels-resorts/dubai/wild-wadi/