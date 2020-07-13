Everything’s better with tea and cake…

Afternoon tea is a popular British tradition and was an experience that was meant to fill the long gap between lunch and dinner when it was served as late as 8pm. Now, however, it is just deemed as a treat and there are several spots in Dubai serving it up on a daily basis.

If you fancy an afternoon out with loved ones over a cup or two of tea with delicious sweet and savoury snacks, head on over to these spots below.

La Farine

Contemporary cafe and bakery in JW Marriott Marquis has a daily afternoon tea serving up mouthwatering treats. You can tuck into a selection of freshly created savoury and sweet treats including the traditional cucumber sandwich, delicious scones to zesty passion fruit profiteroles. It will cost you just Dhs195 per couple and Dhs110 if you’re going solo. It’s available daily from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, afternoon tea from 12.30pm to 5.30pm daily, Dhs195 for a couple, Dhs110 for one, Tel: (04) 414 0000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

La Serre

If you love unique ideas, you’ll love this playful, French Picnic twist on this time-honoured British tradition by La Serre. It features dishes from the famous La Serre menu curated with some new creations in sweet and savoury tastes and textures – the perfect components of an afternoon tea. You can choose your tea which the team will brew to perfection for you in addition to a personal picnic hamper filled with the goodies. It will cost you just Dhs99 for a basket for two people.

La Serre, Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, afternoon tea from 3pm to 7pm daily. Dhs99 per basket. Tel: (04) 528 3779. laserre.com

Aspen by Kempinski

Taking inspiration from the Kempinski European heritage, His & Hers Afternoon Tea is served daily from 3pm to 6pm. You will tuck into three flights of lovely bites, including scones with Devonshire cream and preserves, cucumber sandwiches, and delicious miniature pastries. Your bites will be accompanied by the finest tea and coffee which Aspen by Kempinski prides itself on. You will be spoilt for choice as there are over 20 varieties of Tchaba tea with its full-leaf, top-grade quality and its served in Japanese fine bone china.

Aspen by Kempinski, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates – ground floor, afternoon tea from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs295 for a couple, Dhs175 for one, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com

Choix Patisserie & Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire