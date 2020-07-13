7 indulgent afternoon teas to try in Dubai
Everything’s better with tea and cake…
Afternoon tea is a popular British tradition and was an experience that was meant to fill the long gap between lunch and dinner when it was served as late as 8pm. Now, however, it is just deemed as a treat and there are several spots in Dubai serving it up on a daily basis.
If you fancy an afternoon out with loved ones over a cup or two of tea with delicious sweet and savoury snacks, head on over to these spots below.
La Farine
Contemporary cafe and bakery in JW Marriott Marquis has a daily afternoon tea serving up mouthwatering treats. You can tuck into a selection of freshly created savoury and sweet treats including the traditional cucumber sandwich, delicious scones to zesty passion fruit profiteroles. It will cost you just Dhs195 per couple and Dhs110 if you’re going solo. It’s available daily from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.
La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, afternoon tea from 12.30pm to 5.30pm daily, Dhs195 for a couple, Dhs110 for one, Tel: (04) 414 0000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com
La Serre
If you love unique ideas, you’ll love this playful, French Picnic twist on this time-honoured British tradition by La Serre. It features dishes from the famous La Serre menu curated with some new creations in sweet and savoury tastes and textures – the perfect components of an afternoon tea. You can choose your tea which the team will brew to perfection for you in addition to a personal picnic hamper filled with the goodies. It will cost you just Dhs99 for a basket for two people.
La Serre, Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, afternoon tea from 3pm to 7pm daily. Dhs99 per basket. Tel: (04) 528 3779. laserre.com
Aspen by Kempinski
Taking inspiration from the Kempinski European heritage, His & Hers Afternoon Tea is served daily from 3pm to 6pm. You will tuck into three flights of lovely bites, including scones with Devonshire cream and preserves, cucumber sandwiches, and delicious miniature pastries. Your bites will be accompanied by the finest tea and coffee which Aspen by Kempinski prides itself on. You will be spoilt for choice as there are over 20 varieties of Tchaba tea with its full-leaf, top-grade quality and its served in Japanese fine bone china.
Aspen by Kempinski, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates – ground floor, afternoon tea from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs295 for a couple, Dhs175 for one, Tel: (04) 409 5999. kempinski.com
Choix Patisserie & Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire
Choix Patisserie & Restaurant par Pierre Gagnaire, InterContinental Dubai in Festival City, Dubai, afternon tea from 2.30pm to 5pm, Dhs150 for a couple, Dhs100 for one, Tel: (04) 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/choix
Raffles
Raffles Salon, Wafi, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai, afternoon tea from 2pm to 7pm, Dhs160 per person, Dhs225 per person with bubbly. Tel: (04) 324 8888. raffles.com
Peacock Alley
Peacock Alley at Dubai’s Waldorf Astoria is a great spot for an afternoon tea. The elegant lounge overlooks the hotel’s beautiful central gardens and serves the finest teas, coffees and light meals. Now that its summer, you will dine indoors, and relax in the beautiful interiors.
Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, afternoon tea every Fri and Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs155 per person. Tel:(04) 818 2222, waldorfastoria3.hilton.com
Meliá Desert Palm Dubai
Escape from the bustling city to Melia Desert Palm Dubai’s and try the afternoon tea at Epicure. While you tuck into delights of a refreshing summer afternoon tea you will overlook lush green estate and palm trees. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 5pm and costs just Dhs145 per person including a selection of Jing tea.
Epicure, Melia Desert Palm Dubai, afternoon tea from 2pm to 5pm, Dhs145 per person. Tel: (04) 602 9323. melia.com