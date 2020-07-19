Sponsored: Allow Jumeirah to transport you to the Southeast of France…

If you need a bit of reprieve from having your summer travel plans getting cancelled, get yourself down to Jumeirah Group’s latest pop-up.

Located on the stunning beachfront of Jumeirah Al Qasr, the French Riviera pop-up will transport you to the Cote D’Azur – the Mediterranean coast of southeastern France.

The pop up is Jumeirah’s third and latest Mediterranean concept serving up stunning culinary creations for you to enjoy while you take in the picture perfect views.

The food you’ll find here is a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food bursting with freshness and designed for sharing.

The menu has been put together by one of the world’s most innovative chefs – Chef Kim Joinie-Maurin – a former culinary pioneer at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s Skyview Bar & Restaurant. He has worked alongside fellow French chef Joel Robuchon for more than a decade – so he brings a wealth of experience in French cooking which is reflected on the menu.

Delicious flavours include red tuna crudo with black truffle petals, fresh octopus cooked over a wood fire and the delightfully French dover sole ‘meuniere’ with crushed potatoes while meat lovers can dig into the restaurant’s signature wood fire beef entrecote (ribeye) with green pepper sauce.

Lunch is served at 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but if want stunning night views dinner is at 7am to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday.

Breakfast is held every Friday and Saturday 7am to 11am, but if you fancy a brunch, it’s held at 12.30pm to 3.30pm over the weekend.

Book your table beforehand here or email restaurants@jumeirah.com

The restaurant can be accessed through Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Images: provided