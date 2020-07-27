Sponsored: Shisha, a new menu, and pretty surroundings – Le Patio is a perfect escape from the city within the city…

Le Patio at the stunning Habtoor Palace on Sheikh Zayed Road has reopened, transforming into a fully-covered, fully-air-conditioned restaurant and lounge ready to wow guests with a fresh, new modern look.

The restaurant and lounge is located within the central courtyard of Habtoor Palace and offers up the perfect escape from the bustling city where guests can unwind with their family and friends within the serene surroundings.

Come with phones fully charged as you will be surrounded by vivid pink and purple flower walls that will be a hit on your Instagram. The huge, futuristic bar in the centre of the lounge is a particular highlight, with lighting beaming a kaleidoscope of colours throughout the night.

Le Patio has not just revamped its surroundings but its food offerings as well. The new menu now has international and contemporary dishes. Highlights include fried calamari, artichoke and spinach dips, mixed grilled jumbo prawns, oysters and much more. Shisha is also available to enjoy inside the new covered restaurant and lounge.

Le Patio is open daily from 5pm to 2am, which makes it the perfect relaxing weekend spot or after-work hangout.

Remember, before you make your way over, call 056 6858629 and make a reservation.

Le Patio, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open daily from 5pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 6858629. instagram.com/lepatiodxb

Images: provided