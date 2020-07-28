It’s time to say goodbye to the stalwart Dubai bar…

If you’ve been in Dubai for a while, there’s a high chance that you’ve frequented popular Dubai bar and restaurant, Q43 more than once for drinks, dinner or a late-night party. Well, we’ve got some news, as it’s been announced that it has closed its doors.

The news was announced today, Tuesday, July 28. The bar occupied a spot on the 43rd floor of Media One Tower in Dubai’s Media City. It was a trusty haunt as a great after-work destination for those working around Media City and beyond.

From ladies’ nights to happy hours, brunches and evening events, the bar proved itself to be a go-to spot over the years, since it opened in 2013. Whilst we are not yet sure what will eventually replace it, rest assured, we will keep you updated.

Q43 was a brand of the Solutions Leisure group, which also represents Asia Asia, Lock, Stock and Barrel and STK. Sales and Marketing director of Solutions Leisure, Spencer Heartwell spoke of his personal connection to the brand.

He said, “It is a venue that we are all very proud of, and one that placed us firmly on the food and beverage map here in Dubai. We have always said out loud that Q43 started it all for us, and without it, we wouldn’t have begun this incredible journey.”

As well as being a top spot for work meetings, by day and nightlife, by night, the venue boasted large pool tables, which you’d often find people playing at after work. We’re sure those who frequented Q43 will be sad to see it go.

The recent global pandemic has had an impact on a number of Dubai businesses. Yesterday, it was announced that the opening of the hotly-anticipated O Beach Dubai, would be postponed until Autumn 2021.

We’re intrigued to find out what will replace Q43…

Images: File