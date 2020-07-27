The Dubai version of the legendary beach club was originally going to open in September 2020…

It’s one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties and legendary champagne spray shows and in 2019 it became official that O Beach Ibiza (to be known as O Beach Dubai) was set to open in Dubai in September 2020.

For those who couldn’t wait to see it for themselves, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer, as organisers have now confirmed that, due to the recent happenings across the world, the opening date has been pushed back until the Autumn of 2021.

The news was announced via a post on O Beach Dubai’s official Instagram page. It was written that ‘it is with a heavy heart we inform you that we have made the decision to postpone our opening until Autumn 2021’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

The now legendary Ibiza beach club (formerly known as Ocean Beach Ibiza) had been tipped to open in Dubai for some time, but in a 2019 video interview with Inside Lifestyle posted to their IGTV, the beach club’s co-owner, Wayne Lineker confirmed the news.

While we don’t yet know the exact location, he did say that “it’s in an amazing position, where you would expect O Beach to be”. Sounds exciting.

But that’s not all. Alongside the iconic beach club, there’s also going to be a healthy restaurant called The Skinny Kitchen, famed Linekers Bar and a new nightclub. While we don’t know much more at the minute, what we do know is that partygoers can expect the same Ibiza party vibes, lavish pool parties and packed out crowds when the new venues open next year.

Wayne Lineker first launched O Beach Ibiza in 2012 alongside co-owner Tony Truman, following the success of a number of his self-titled bars, Linekers, across locations in Spain including Mallorca, Costa del Sol and of course, Ibiza.

We might have to wait a bit longer, but we can’t wait to see it…

Images: Supplied/Facebook