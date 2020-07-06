Time for some much-needed relaxation…

One of the things Dubai does well is a luxury spa, and after many have been closed for the past few months, those who love a pamper session will be glad to know that they are now allowed to reopen.

The stunning spa at the equally stunning Anantara, The Palm hotel is now open to the public, and it’s launched with a fantastic offer. Guests who book a 60-minute treatment will receive an extra 30-minutes free of charge.

Open daily from 10am to 10pm, the spa offers its visitors the ultimate luxury experience. From peaceful treatment rooms that overlook the crystal blue waters of the blue lagoon pool, to a fabulous post-treatment relaxation area, you’re in for a treat.

Strict hygiene measures will be followed to ensure the safety of guests and staff at Anantara Dubai Spa. These include getting your temperature checked upon arrival, as well as shoes and belongings being disinfected.

At the moment, the spa is only open for treatments such as massages and facials. For example, if you book the Anantara Signature Massage, you’ll get to enjoy it for 90 minutes rather than 60. That’s a whole lot of relaxation time.

There are plenty of treatments on offer. Massages include back, foot and ankle, scalp and lots more. Body scrubs, muscle relief and stress management treatments are also available. Now just to decide which bit of you to work on.

The spa uses a number of different products and rituals, from ‘Elemis’ to ‘Natura Bisse’, or Thalasso wellness treatments by ‘Thalion’. A range of aromatic oils complement each movement, encouraging mental and physical wellbeing.

Wet facilities such as the steam rooms, saunas, inhalation rooms, ice rooms, Jacuzzis, hot bath, Moroccan bath and the luxury Turkish hammam will remain temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Anantara Dubai Spa, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 567 8140. anantara.com

Images: Provided