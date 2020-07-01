Offers include a staycation or a pool and beach pass…

Does a day (or two) of relaxation fit the bill for you this weekend? Well, you can do just that, as another fabulous Dubai hotel, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, has just reopened its doors, with an awesome staycation offer to celebrate.

With 19 acres of lush, landscaped gardens, a number of crystal-blue swimming pools, and a luxurious stretch of white sandy beach with views worthy of the hotel’s positioning in the famous Dubai Marina, the ultimate chill time awaits.

Stay overnight with rates starting from Dhs440, or opt to have breakfast and dinner included for Dhs650. Breakfast will bee served at light and airy restaurant, Brasserie 2.0, and you can choose to have dinner at several of the resort’s recently reopened restaurants.

Visit Geales for fresh seafood-galore, or check out Indya by Vineet for an authentic Indian culinary experience. If you’re all about the Italian food, La Strega will definitely tick the box. QR menus will be in effect to avoid any contact.

Just want a chilled pool day? The hotel has also introduced a new pool and beach day offer, valid on weekdays. Entry is Dhs200 for adults and Dhs75 for children aged six to 12, which is fully redeemable on food and drink across the hotel’s restaurants.

Rooms at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa are light, spacious and airy. You’ll either enjoy stunning resort and sea views, or some pretty impressive vistas of the bustling city life in the Dubai Marina.

Strict hygiene measures will be in place, in line with government directives. These include thermal screening at all entrances, a sterilisation tunnel for staff, separation screens at reception desks and counters, touchless payments and more.

The hotel’s luxury spa hasn’t opened just yet, but watch this space…

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai, rates start from Dhs400 per night. Tel: (04) 399 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided