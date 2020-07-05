Whether you need to relax, blow off steam, or get the kids out of the house…

The Government of Dubai and Dubai Economy has issued a circular, seen by What’s On, announcing its plan for the next phase of reopening the city. This phase includes recreational activities, summer camps, spas and massage centres, indoor theme parks and sports facilities rental.

Activities included in the recreational section are fun fairs, rides, soft play areas, indoor play areas and adventures, inflatable playgrounds, virtual reality and edutainment facilities, arcades and escape rooms. Parties and social gatherings are not allowed, nor are baby and toddler soft play activities such as ball pits.

Spring and summer camps can now restart in all types of facilities such as child centres, schools, hotels, sports clubs and gyms, libraries and art centres. Nurseries are still not permitted to host summer camps.

Spas and massage centres have been granted permission to reopen, but this excludes saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzis and hammam rooms. Massage therapists must wear a mask and are encouraged to wear gloves, but must maintain proper hygiene and hand washing.

Theme parks (indoor/IMG) can now reopen but without any meet and greet style entertainment, no parades or events. They can operate at 50 per cent capacity and everyone wear a mask except those with respiratory problems and children under six.

Social distancing rules must be followed when queuing, with clear two-metre stickers marked on the floor. Visitors who buy tickets online will be given priority however tickets can be purchased on the door provided the capacity does not exceed 50 per cent.

All facilities in this phase have been given strict new hygiene measures and will undergo a deep clean before reopening.

Image: IMG Worlds Facebook