Sponsored: Get together with a handful of your friends or family at JW Marriott Marquis in August…

From spa sessions to night’s out, catch up with a few of your favourites at JW Marriott Marquis where there’s a host of special events and promotions taking place this August. Here’s a few highlights…

Sushilize at Izakaya

Night’s out are the best way to get a group of friends together. But for something a little more unique, the Tuesday evening Sushi and Bubbles at Izakaya might have the edge. Re-opening Tuesday August 4, expect an evening of unlimited sushi for Dhs175. Alternatively, enjoy unlimited sushi and two hours of free-flow bubbly and select cocktails for Dhs298.

Saray Spa sessions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (@jwmarriottmarquisdubai) on Jul 12, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

If you and your friends enjoy the finer things in life then a day by the glorious Saray Spa might be just the ticket. Begin your afternoon with a 30-minute back massage followed by a complimentary reflexology session. Afterwards, enjoy a medley of sweet and savoury treats for a delectable Afternoon Tea in the cosy surroundings of La Farine Café and Bakery. You’ll be queens of your own palatial palace – at least for one day. Prices cost Dhs300 per person, and is available daily from noon to 9pm.

Brunch at Tong Thai

If you want a Thai feast with friends, then the private dining areas and traditional dishes of Tong Thai does the job very nicely indeed. Its Friday brunch is a three-course set-menu featuring a selection of restaurant signatures and Thai classics accompanied by a selection of zesty cocktails. Prices start from Dhs195 with soft drinks, and Dhs345 with house drinks and is available from 1pm to 4pm.

Catch live sports at Bridgewater Tavern

Don’t miss out on live footballing action from around the world, and enjoy great drinks deals in the process. Bridgewater Tavern hosts an all-day Happy Hour with drinks and draught from Dhs25. It’s also becoming quite the post-brunch party spot with lively music, deals on Bullfrog cocktails and more. Open daily from 5pm to 1am. From August 1, timings change to 4pm to 1am.

For more information, call (04) 4143000 or visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com