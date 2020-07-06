No catch, just a welcome back we can get on board with…

Uber and Mastercard are joining forces to offer a very warm welcome to anybody arriving into Dubai International, Dubai World Central or Abu Dhabi Airports.

There’s absolutely no catch, the offer is open to both existing and new Uber users, but there are a limited number of trips to dish out, which are expected to last until the end of July.

Vouchers will have a capped value of Dhs100 and will be limited to one per rider (for as long as stocks last).

How to claim your free trip

Uber customers should receive an email or be able to access a voucher code through their app.

Alternatively, you can download the voucher code from the vouchers.uber.com page.

Once you’ve logged in, the voucher will be applied to your account and you can use it for a trip from Dubai International (DXB), Dubai World Central (DWC) or Abu Dhabi (AUH) Airports at any time between now and July 31.

It’s important to note that at the moment there are government restrictions in place for the number of passengers allowed in taxis. It’s currently two individuals per vehicle, so families may need to plan in adavance.

What it’s all about

It’s part of a commitment Mastercard has made to support communities across the Middle East and Africa in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Doing well by doing good’.

The free Uber trips are just the first example of these initiatives.

Anthony le Roux Regional General Manager, Uber, Middle East and Africa, said, “It is our role to better connect cities and communities through safe, reliable technology and in the moments that matter the most.”

“Kicking off the [Mastercard] partnership in the Middle East with free trips for residents in the UAE is a heart-warming ‘welcome home’ for the tens of thousands of residents who have been stuck abroad, away from loved ones for many months and have been severely impacted by the pandemic.”

Images: Provided/Unsplash