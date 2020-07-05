Dubai Tourism hosted a virtual forum ahead of the July 7 reopening…

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) held a virtual forum over the weekend, outlining plans for when the city reopens to international tourists, starting July 7.

During the forum, local authorities and key stakeholders in the tourism industry discussed the impact of Covid-19 on domestic and global travel, future travel trends, and upcoming events in Dubai.

Naturally, safety was a key talking point. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, said, “Now, as we get nearer to reopening the city to tourists, we are encouraged by the success of the strong procedures deployed across sectors that have reinforced Dubai’s commitment to the health and safety of visitors when they start arriving from 7 July, a development that will be a turning point in the tourism sector’s road to recovery.”

On July 3, Dubai was recognised as a ‘Safe Destination’ by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognised #Dubai as a safe destination, giving the city a Safe Travels stamp that validates the stringent hygiene and safety protocols that the city has put in place, as it prepares to welcome tourists back on 7 July. pic.twitter.com/LLs8GDw8lG — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 3, 2020

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, the UAE is globally ranked No.3 in testing per million of population. It was also ranked No.3 in an international survey that assessed satisfaction with governments’ response to the pandemic.

What’s on in Dubai

Dubai’s hotels, restaurants and shopping malls are gearing up for the summer season. Shopping malls can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, Dubai’s major water parks have reopened, live entertainment is now permitted within Dubai hotels, and Dubai spas and indoor theme parks have been granted permission to reopen.

On July 9, Dubai Summer Surprises will begin, promising seven weeks of retail sales, entertainment and events. Stay tuned for more details on the full calendar.

Travelling to Dubai

From July 7, international tourists will be allowed to enter Dubai. According to Emirates.com, the following steps must be taken:

Find out whether you can get a visa on arrival, or need to apply via Dubai immigration before you travel.

Ensure you have travel insurance with Covid-19 cover, and present the insurance certificate at check-in.

Declare that you will bear any costs for treatment and isolation if required.

Take a PCR test 96 hours before your flight and bring the negative Covid-19 test certificate with you. This applies to all passengers, including children.

If you haven’t taken a PCR test in your home country, you will take one on arrival in Dubai. You must then self-isolate until you receive your test result.

If your test result is negative, you can leave your hotel and enjoy your trip as normal.

If the test result is positive, you must follow the advice of the Dubai Health Authority and stay in self-isolation.

Image: Getty